Canopy Growth Q3 Results Top View

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$120.97 million, compared to net income of C$67.58 million in the prior year.

Net loss per share narrowed to C$0.35 from C$0.38 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew to C$123.76 million from C$83.05 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of C$105.1 million for the quarter.

