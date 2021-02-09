Canopy Growth Projects Positive Adjusted EBITDA During H2 Of FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO, CGC) announced the company's medium-term financial targets include: net revenue CAGR of 40%-50% from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal 2024; positive adjusted EBITDA during the second half of fiscal 2022 and 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024.

The company reported a third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of C$68 million, compared to a loss of C$97 million, a year ago, driven by net revenue growth and a decline in operating expenses. Revenues were C$153 million, an increase of 23% from a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.