Canopy Growth posts wider core loss in second quarter

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO pushed back its target for a positive adjusted EBITDA, citing domestic supply challenges and a delayed revenue ramp in the United States, after the pot producer on Friday posted a wider second-quarter adjusted core loss.

Profits have been wearing thin at most cannabis firms, despite more than three years of Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis, weighed down by fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth.

The world's biggest pot producer said it was taking a number of actions to improve its Canadian performance and remained optimistic about the mid-to long-term outlook.

The company had said last month it would buy weed gummies maker Wana Brands for $297.5 million, as it looked to expand in the U.S. cannabis market.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$163 million ($130.66 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$85.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2475 Canadian dollars)

