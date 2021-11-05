US Markets
CGC

Canopy Growth posts wider core loss in second quarter

Contributor
Sahil Shaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Canopy Growth Corp pushed back its target for a positive adjusted EBITDA, citing domestic supply challenges and a delayed revenue ramp in the United States, after the pot producer on Friday posted a wider second-quarter adjusted core loss.

Adds details and background

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO pushed back its target for a positive adjusted EBITDA, citing domestic supply challenges and a delayed revenue ramp in the United States, after the pot producer on Friday posted a wider second-quarter adjusted core loss.

Profits have been wearing thin at most cannabis firms, despite more than three years of Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis, weighed down by fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth.

The world's biggest pot producer said it was taking a number of actions to improve its Canadian performance and remained optimistic about the mid-to long-term outlook.

The company had said last month it would buy weed gummies maker Wana Brands for $297.5 million, as it looked to expand in the U.S. cannabis market.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$163 million ($130.66 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$85.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2475 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sahil.Shaw@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CGC STZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular