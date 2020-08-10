BioTech
CGC

Canopy Growth posts smaller-than-expected loss due to cost cuts, demand boost

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, as restructuring helped it rein in costs and coronavirus-related lockdowns lifted demand for cannabis products.

Compares with estimates, adds revenue, shares, background

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, as restructuring helped it rein in costs and coronavirus-related lockdowns lifted demand for cannabis products.

Sales at Canopy and other cannabis companies rose as customers stockpiled ahead of coronavirus-led lockdowns, with so-called 'cannabis 2.0' products, including chocolates, beverages, vapes, seeing the heaviest demand.

"We grew our revenue year-over-year and are seeing market share improvement, notably achieving number one market share in cannabis-infused beverages in the Canadian market," Chief Executive David Klein said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 6.3% in premarket trade.

Canopy and many of its Canadian peers launched company-wide restructurings at the start of this year as investors shunned the cannabis industry's extravagance and lack of profits.

Klein said the company has cut its headcount by over 18% since the beginning of 2020, reduced expense and cash burn in the first quarter and will be "further optimizing" operations.

The Ontario-based company's revenue rose to C$119.1 million ($88.97 million) in the quarter ended June 30, beating analyst's expectations of C$93.5 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company's loss of 25 Canadian cents per share was much smaller than loss estimates of 44 Canadian cents.

($1 = 1.3387 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @s_qakhan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CGC STZ

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: Arcturus Therapeutics #COVID19 Vaccine Candidate (ARCT)

    Arcturus Therapeutics CEO Joe Payne joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks with an update on the company’s #COVID19 vaccine candidate. (ARCT)

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular