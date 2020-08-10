Canopy Growth posts smaller-than-expected loss due to cost cuts, demand boost

Compares with estimates, adds revenue, shares, background

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, as restructuring helped it rein in costs and coronavirus-related lockdowns lifted demand for cannabis products.

Sales at Canopy and other cannabis companies rose as customers stockpiled ahead of coronavirus-led lockdowns, with so-called 'cannabis 2.0' products, including chocolates, beverages, vapes, seeing the heaviest demand.

"We grew our revenue year-over-year and are seeing market share improvement, notably achieving number one market share in cannabis-infused beverages in the Canadian market," Chief Executive David Klein said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 6.3% in premarket trade.

Canopy and many of its Canadian peers launched company-wide restructurings at the start of this year as investors shunned the cannabis industry's extravagance and lack of profits.

Klein said the company has cut its headcount by over 18% since the beginning of 2020, reduced expense and cash burn in the first quarter and will be "further optimizing" operations.

The Ontario-based company's revenue rose to C$119.1 million ($88.97 million) in the quarter ended June 30, beating analyst's expectations of C$93.5 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company's loss of 25 Canadian cents per share was much smaller than loss estimates of 44 Canadian cents.

