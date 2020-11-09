Canopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target

Adds details on cost cutting, background, shares

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO on Monday reported a smaller core loss in the second quarter, as the world's largest pot producer benefited from cost cuts and more people turning to cannabis to cope with coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The company also said it has identified C$150 million to C$200 million of savings across its business, and efforts were "underway", without providing more details on how it will achieve the savings target.

The company's U.S.-listed shares, which gained over 25% last week on U.S. election enthusiasm, rose 13.5% premarket.

After years of lackluster demand and large losses, cannabis companies are witnessing enthusiasm among customers this year, as more people turn to weed for both recreational and medical usage.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$85.7 million ($65.86 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$150.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3012 Canadian dollars)

U.S. states votes legalizing marijuana to drive growth despite election uncertainty

