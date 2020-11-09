Markets

Canopy Growth Posts Narrower Adj. EBITDA Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) reported a second quarter loss per share of C$0.09 compared to profit of C$0.25, a year ago. Net loss attributable to Canopy was C$32.06 million compared to profit of C$258.92 million. The company said the net loss was driven by lower other income. Adjusted EBITDA loss was C$85.7 million, compared to a loss of C$150.4 million, last year, driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Second quarter revenue increased to C$150.83 million from C$85.62 million, previous year. Net revenue was C$135.27 million compared to C$76.61 million. The company said it achieved record quarterly net revenue driven by increase in Canadian recreational revenue, continued strength in Storz & Bickel vaporizer sales and ThisWorks, and contribution from BioSteel, which was acquired in October 2019. Adjusting for prior year charge, net sales increased 24% year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular