Canopy Growth Posts Narrower Adj. EBITDA Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) reported a second quarter loss per share of C$0.09 compared to profit of C$0.25, a year ago. Net loss attributable to Canopy was C$32.06 million compared to profit of C$258.92 million. The company said the net loss was driven by lower other income. Adjusted EBITDA loss was C$85.7 million, compared to a loss of C$150.4 million, last year, driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Second quarter revenue increased to C$150.83 million from C$85.62 million, previous year. Net revenue was C$135.27 million compared to C$76.61 million. The company said it achieved record quarterly net revenue driven by increase in Canadian recreational revenue, continued strength in Storz & Bickel vaporizer sales and ThisWorks, and contribution from BioSteel, which was acquired in October 2019. Adjusting for prior year charge, net sales increased 24% year-on-year.

