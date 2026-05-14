Canopy Growth Is One of the Market's Most Polarizing Stocks: 3 Scenarios for the Next 12 Months

Key Points

Investors are no longer buying a hypergrowth cannabis stock. They’re betting on a turnaround story.

Canadian adult-use cannabis revenue rose 8% in fiscal Q3, signaling some operational stabilization.

Major risks still include pricing pressure, slow industry growth, and potential future dilution.

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After years of restructuring, dilution, asset sales, and losses, investors remain sharply divided on whether Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) is finally stabilizing or simply extending a long decline.

Indeed, the next 12 months will likely provide an answer to that question.

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Here are three realistic scenarios for where Canopy Growth stock could go next.

Scenario 1: Canopy finally stabilizes

This is the bullish case. Canopy has spent the past several years cutting costs, restructuring operations, and narrowing losses. In fiscal Q3 2026 (ended Dec. 31), the company reported revenue of $75 million Canadian dollars ($55 million) while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) losses narrowed to about CA$3 million, marking its third consecutive quarter of improvement.

This isn't trivial because profitability has always been the central issue surrounding Canopy Growth.

The company also ended September 2025 with about CA$298 million in cash and cash equivalents, exceeding debt balances by roughly CA$70 million after making $50 million in debt prepayments.

Operationally, Canopy is finally showing pockets of growth again. Canada adult-use cannabis revenue increased 8% year over year in Q3, while medical cannabis revenue rose 15%. Management now believes the company can achieve positive adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2027.

If Canopy can sustain revenue growth while maintaining cost discipline, investors may begin treating the company less like a distressed cannabis operator and more like a turnaround story.

Of course, that would require continued margin improvement, stable Canadian cannabis pricing, and stronger cash flow trends.

Under that scenario, the stock could recover meaningfully from current depressed levels.

Scenario 2: The company survives, but the stock goes nowhere

This may be the most realistic outcome. Despite operational improvements, Canopy still faces structural problems that haven't disappeared.

The Canadian cannabis market remains oversupplied and intensely competitive. Pricing pressure continues to hurt margins across the industry, while regulatory delays limit meaningful U.S. expansion opportunities.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts still expect Canopy Growth to remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future, with some forecasts projecting only modest or little changed revenue growth over the next fiscal year.

That creates a difficult setup for shareholders. Canopy may ultimately survive financially without necessarily generating the type of earnings growth needed to justify a sustained stock rally.

This scenario would likely involve periodic dilution, continued restructuring, slow revenue growth, and ongoing volatility tied to cannabis legalization developments.

In other words, the company survives, but shareholders are stuck with dead money.

Scenario 3: Another major breakdown

This is the bearish case. Canopy has already undergone multiple restructurings, but the company still operates in an industry with weak pricing power, limited profitability, and uncertain regulation.

If Canadian cannabis pricing deteriorates further or consumer demand weakens, Canopy could quickly find itself back under financial pressure despite recent balance-sheet improvements. The company has still reported significant losses in fiscal 2026, including a Q3 net loss of about CA$63 million.

The cannabis sector also remains heavily dependent on investor sentiment. If broader market conditions weaken or capital becomes more expensive again, speculative cannabis stocks, many of which are still in prominent marijuana exchange-traded funds (ETFs), could face another major sell-off similar to previous industry downturns.

There's also execution risk. Canopy continues betting heavily on product innovation, premium brands, medical cannabis expansion, and international markets. But international cannabis sales actually declined sharply during parts of fiscal 2026 because of European supply chain problems.

If those operational challenges persist while revenue growth stalls, the market could begin to question whether the turnaround is truly sustainable.

The bottom line is simple: Canopy Growth long ago stopped being the hypergrowth marijuana stock story. Today, it's a restructuring and survival story.

The company has improved its balance sheet, narrowed losses, and stabilized parts of its business. But profitability remains elusive, the cannabis industry is saturated, and investor confidence remains fragile.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.