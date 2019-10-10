Canopy Growth names Constellation Brands CFO David Klein as new chair of board

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Thursday it has appointed Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N Chief Financial Officer David Klein as the new chair of its board, effective immediately.

Canopy said John Bell, who held the position of interim chair over the past few months, will remain as a director of the board.

