Canopy Growth loss narrows on cost cuts, cannabis portfolio revamp

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO on Wednesday reported a smaller third-quarter loss, helped by months of cost cuts and a complete overhaul of its portfolio of cannabis products.

The Ontario-based company, which had in November pushed back its target to turn profitable, resorted to layoffs, store closures and a complete revamp of its offerings to cater to changing consumer preferences.

Canopy in December also agreed to sell a German pharmaceutical unit, hurt by poor revenue and pandemic restrictions hitting growth.

That helped the company cut its third-quarter core loss to C$67.4 million ($53.11 million) from over C$162 million in the second quarter and by 1% from a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of Canopy surged 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday and also lifted other Canadian weed stocks.

Canopy's revenue rose to C$141 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, up 7% from the September quarter, primarily driven by its U.S. sports nutrition business BioSteel and vaping unit Storz & Bickel.

The company, however, is yet to set a new timeline target for becoming profitable.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Judy Hong said in a statement that Canopy was focused on making its Canadian operations profitable "with a renewed sense of urgency".

($1 = 1.2690 Canadian dollars)

