Canopy Growth Launches New U.S. E-commerce Website

(RTTNews) - Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. said Monday it has launched a new website, ShopCanopy.com, to sell cannabidiol or CBD products in the U.S.

ShopCanopy will serve as the online home for Canopy Growth's portfolio of U.S. hemp-derived CBD product lines, and a one-stop shop more than 25 product SKUs from brands such as First & Free, This Works, and BioSteel.

In addition, the website will feature new brands, including the highly anticipated launch of Martha Stewart CBD. In early 2019, Canopy Growth said that television show host and entrepreneur Martha Stewart has joined the company in an advisory role to assist with development of hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD products for people and animals.

Cannabidiol is a naturally-occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. CBD is believed to relieve or ease symptoms related to health problems.

"We're pleased to offer our customers a convenient, one-stop destination for exploring and purchasing Canopy Growth's products in the U.S. As our exciting portfolio of hemp-based CBD products continues to grow and diversify, it's our ambition to offer competitively-priced, high quality products for each consumer need state and price point," said Sol Clahane, Vice President and General Manager - U.S. Region, Canopy Growth.

The new website will allow customers to search by brand or product category, such as softgels, oils, topicals or sport. ShopCanopy also features educational component with more than 75 FAQs, blog posts and CBD educational material.

Canopy Growth noted that all products sold on its U.S. website will have a certificate of analysis, which will provide customers with a list of third-party verified ingredients and testing to certify accurate labeling of cannabinoid content, purity and safety.

The company specified it will only sell CBD products in states where it is permissible under state law. It will also abide by existing FDA regulations for manufacturing, labeling and marketing dietary supplements.

