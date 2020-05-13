Canopy Growth Launches New Products In Canada Recreational Marijuana Market

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. on Tuesday provided an update on its Cannabis 2.0 portfolio that it unveiled in late 2019. The products, including cannabis-infused beverages, chocolates and vape products, were launched by the cannabis company into the Canadian recreational marijuana market in early 2020.

The first two of Canopy Growth's ready-to-drink cannabis-infused beverages, Tweed Houndstooth & Soda and Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger, shipped in March 2020 and April 2020, respectively.

According to Canopy Growth, Houndstooth & Soda has seen strong consumer demand across Canada, with further shipments having since been sent to provincial boards and retailers to meet ongoing demand.

The company plans to make two additional beverages - Houseplant Grapefruit and Deep Space - available through retail and e-commerce platforms in the coming weeks.

Canopy Growth has also launched four cannabis-infused chocolate SKUs in early 2020 - Tokyo Smoke Pause, Tokyo Smoke Go, Tweed Houndstooth & Mocha, and Tweed Bakerstreet & Peppermint.

Produced in Canopy's bean-to-bar chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the premium THC-infused bars have been a hit with consumers, according to the company.

Since early 2020, Canopy Growth has also released several vape pen components including batteries, pods, and 510 cartridges.

Tokyo Smoke Luma, a premium, design-forward closed-loop system featuring a rechargeable battery and interchangeable pods, is currently available in Tokyo Smoke's 'Go' (sativa dominant) Intent, with 'Pause' (indica dominant) to be released shortly.

JUJU Power, the company's rechargeable UL-Certified 510 vape battery is compatible with its 510 cartridges currently on the market. Tweed's 510 cartridges and JUJU Power are also available for medical patients via the Spectrum Therapeutics online store.

In addition to the 2.0 innovation products, Canopy Growth recently launched its ~ 1 ounce SKUs - Twd. 28 Sativa and Twd. 28 Indica - via Twd., the company's value cannabis brand.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, two of Canopy Growth's top executives have departed the company as part of a management shakeup by new chief executive officer David Klein.

Chief Operating Officer Andre Fernandez and Chief Commercial Officer Dave Bigioni have left the company, with the company reportedly saying the decisions were made mutually.

