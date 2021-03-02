Canopy Growth Launches CBD Beverage Brand Quatreau In The U.S. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) announced Tuesday the launch of its Cannabidiol (CBD) beverage brand Quatreau in the high-potential U.S. market. Quatreau will be sold on Canopy's one-stop U.S. e-commerce destination, www.shopcanopy.com.

Quatreau is a premium ready-to-drink CBD-infused sparkling water that delivers natural flavors with zero sugar and only 25 calories.

Quatreau sparkling water contains 20 mg of premium, U.S. grown hemp-based CBD and one of four refreshing flavours - Cucumber + Mint, Passionfruit + Guava, Ginger + Lime and Blueberry + Acai.

With an MSRP of $3.99 per 12-ounce can, Quatreau is a functional zero-sugar drink that delivers a natural, low calorie beverage alternative at an accessible price point.

The stateside launch follows the successful 2020 rollout of Canopy Growth's CBD-infused beverages in Canada, where Quatreau is now the top-selling ready-to-drink CBD beverage.

The launch of Quatreau in America coincides with an astrological event known as the Age of Aquarius - the zodiac's water bearer, which brings us to the cusp of a brand-new age.

To celebrate this serendipitous event, Quatreau has partnered with iconic celebrity astrologist Susan Miller of Astrology Zone on a digital and social campaign.

