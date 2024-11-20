News & Insights

Stocks
CGC

Canopy Growth to launch California grown Claybourne brand in Canada

November 20, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canopy Growth (CGC) announced through an exclusive licensing agreement the launch of the award-winning California grown Claybourne brand in Canada. This initial launch brings Claybourne’s Frosted Flyers Infused Pre-Rolls to Canadian medical and adult-use consumers in five distinct offerings, Blue Dream, Strawberry Cough, Pineapple Express, Grape Gasolina and Banana OG. Each Frosted Flyer is high potency and packed with nonstop flavor from start to finish. Founded in 2017, Claybourne has built a reputation on originality and quality across California – one of the world’s most competitive cannabis markets. Since 2022, the pre-roll joint market in Canada has grown 94%1 – with infused pre-rolls now totalling 9.6% of the total recreational market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.