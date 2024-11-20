Canopy Growth to launch California grown Claybourne brand in Canada

Canopy Growth (CGC) announced through an exclusive licensing agreement the launch of the award-winning California grown Claybourne brand in Canada. This initial launch brings Claybourne’s Frosted Flyers Infused Pre-Rolls to Canadian medical and adult-use consumers in five distinct offerings, Blue Dream, Strawberry Cough, Pineapple Express, Grape Gasolina and Banana OG. Each Frosted Flyer is high potency and packed with nonstop flavor from start to finish. Founded in 2017, Claybourne has built a reputation on originality and quality across California – one of the world’s most competitive cannabis markets. Since 2022, the pre-roll joint market in Canada has grown 94%1 – with infused pre-rolls now totalling 9.6% of the total recreational market.

