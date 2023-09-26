Canopy Growth Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of the diversified cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade.

The company announced that at the AGM, a total of 350,593,653 common shares, representing 48.88 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were voted in connection with the meeting by the Company's shareholders and proxy holders.

Canopy's shareholders approved the adoption of its new equity incentive plan, the amendment to consolidate to its issued and outstanding shares.

AGM also approved the issuance of shares pursuant to certain outstanding convertible debentures in an amount that is in excess of 19.99% and 25%.

Currently, shares are at $1.00, up 7.01 percent from the previous close of 30,576,652.

