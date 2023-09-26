News & Insights

Canopy Growth Gains 7%

September 26, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of the diversified cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade.

The company announced that at the AGM, a total of 350,593,653 common shares, representing 48.88 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were voted in connection with the meeting by the Company's shareholders and proxy holders.

Canopy's shareholders approved the adoption of its new equity incentive plan, the amendment to consolidate to its issued and outstanding shares.

AGM also approved the issuance of shares pursuant to certain outstanding convertible debentures in an amount that is in excess of 19.99% and 25%.

Currently, shares are at $1.00, up 7.01 percent from the previous close of 30,576,652.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
