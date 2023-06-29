News & Insights

Markets
CGC

Canopy Growth Expects To Generate C$150 Mln From Facility Divestitures

June 29, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp.(CGC), a Canadian cannabis firm, said on Thursday that it aims to generate C$150 million from facility divestitures by September 30.

With the recent completion of the sale of its site in Modesto, CA., the company has now sold five facilities for proceeds of C$81 million since April 1.

David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, said: "Today's announcement reflects our continued focus on strengthening Canopy Growth's balance sheet and demonstrates the rapid execution of our transformation to an asset-light, North American focused cannabis business on an accelerated path to profitability…"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.