Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) was down 1.8% at $1.09. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.94%.

The stock of company has fallen by 2.63% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2026. On that day, Canopy Growth Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $50.59 million, indicating a 5.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $199.68 million, which would represent changes of +92.95% and +3.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canopy Growth Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Canopy Growth Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

