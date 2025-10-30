Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $1.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.4% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.58%.

The company's stock has dropped by 9.42% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 88.42% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $52.34 million, indicating a 13.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.5 per share and a revenue of $219.38 million, representing changes of +83.22% and +13.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Canopy Growth Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

