Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed the most recent trading day at $0.95, moving -4.45% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.94% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 7.53%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.82%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $58.52 million, indicating a 12.25% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $243.57 million, indicating changes of +75.56% and +18.26%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.79% lower within the past month. Canopy Growth Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.