Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $20.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

CGC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 49.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.58 million, up 36.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $320.71 million. These totals would mark changes of -135.85% and +86.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CGC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.