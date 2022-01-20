Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed the most recent trading day at $7.56, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Canopy Growth Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $110.64 million, down 5.48% from the year-ago period.

CGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $437.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.3% and +0.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 337.5% lower within the past month. Canopy Growth Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

