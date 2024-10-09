Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $4.03, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.38, marking a 78.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $47.12 million, showing a 9.18% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

CGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.24 per share and revenue of $204.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.69% and -16.52%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Canopy Growth Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

