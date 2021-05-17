Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed the most recent trading day at $23.15, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CGC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CGC is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $125.79 million, up 56.34% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CGC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.04% lower within the past month. CGC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.