Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $1.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.95% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 70.27% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $48.08 million, indicating a 0.64% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.43 per share and a revenue of $199.33 million, demonstrating changes of +85.57% and +3.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.69% downward. Canopy Growth Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Before you invest in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.