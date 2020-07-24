Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.47, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.51%.

CGC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CGC to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.20 million, up 8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

CGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $374.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.33% and +25.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CGC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher within the past month. CGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

