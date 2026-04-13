Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) ended the recent trading session at $1.08, demonstrating a +2.86% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.23%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.81%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canopy Growth Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 93.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $53.26 million, showing a 17.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $210.58 million, indicating changes of +87.92% and +8.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.14% higher within the past month. Canopy Growth Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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