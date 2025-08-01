Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) was up +1.94% at $1.05. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 8, 2025. On that day, Canopy Growth Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.46%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $47.91 million, indicating a 0.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $198.45 million. These totals would mark changes of +84.56% and +2.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% lower. Canopy Growth Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

