Canopy Growth Corp. Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -C$108.93 million, or -C$0.28 per share. This compares with -C$904.38 million, or -C$2.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to C$140.97 million from C$152.53 million last year.

Canopy Growth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

