Canopy Growth Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO, CGC) reported a second quarter net loss to company of C$11.1 million or C$0.03 per share compared to a loss of C$32.1 million or C$0.09 per share, previous year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of C$0.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue decreased to C$145.65 million from C$150.83 million, a year ago. Net revenue declined to C$131.37 million from C$135.27 million. Analysts on average had estimated C$142.55 million in revenue.

Canopy Growth Corporation continues to expect revenue acceleration in the second half of fiscal 2022. However the company now expects the magnitude and pace of improvement to be more modest than previously anticipated.

