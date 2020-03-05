Canopy Growth Corp. Announces Closure Of Two Canadian Greenhouses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) said it plans to close the facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, resulting in the elimination of approximately 500 positions. Also, the company no longer plans to bring a third greenhouse online in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. In connection with these actions, the company estimates pre-tax charges of approximately $700 million to 800 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

"When I joined Canopy Growth earlier this year, I committed to focusing the business and aligning its resources to meet the needs of our consumers. Today's decision moves us in this direction," said Canopy Growth CEO, David Klein.

