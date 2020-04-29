US Markets

Canopy Growth Corp to lay off 200 employees

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday it would lay off 200 employees in North America and the UK, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Wednesday it would lay off 200 employees in North America and the UK, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

The layoffs are part of a previously announced restructuring to optimize production.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular