Canopy Growth Corp to lay off 200 employees

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Wednesday it would lay off 200 employees in North America and the UK, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

The layoffs are part of a previously announced restructuring to optimize production.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.