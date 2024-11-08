Canopy Growth Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$128.29 million, or -$1.48 per share. This compares with -$310.01 million, or -$4.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $73.96 million from $82.08 million last year.

Canopy Growth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$128.29 Mln. vs. -$310.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.48 vs. -$4.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $73.96 Mln vs. $82.08 Mln last year.

