Canopy Growth Corp. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -C$127.138 million, or -C$1.60 per share. This compares with -C$38.121 million, or -C$0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to C$75.783 million from C$88.644 million last year.

Canopy Growth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -C$127.138 Mln. vs. -C$38.121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -C$1.60 vs. -C$0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$75.783 Mln vs. C$88.644 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.