Canopy Growth Confirms Tom Stewart As CFO

(RTTNews) - Cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) announced Wednesday that Tom Stewart has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of experience in public company environments.

Stewart's appointment supports the continued execution of Canopy Growth's fiscal year 2026 strategy, which is marked by structural efficiency, operational and commercial focus, and disciplined capital allocation and cost management.

Stewart has served as Canopy Growth's Interim Chief Financial Officer since July 2025 and has been a member of the Company's senior finance leadership team since 2019.

Since joining the company in 2019 as Chief Accounting Officer, Tom has overseen a wide range of finance functions, including accounting, transactional services, external reporting, tax, FP&A, commercial finance, and operations finance.

Prior to Canopy, Stewart spent a decade at Constellation Brands in increasingly senior finance roles, following the start of his career in the assurance practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Rochester, New York.

