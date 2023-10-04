Canopy Growth (CGC) Price Target Increased by 39.96% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) has been revised to 0.89 / share. This is an increase of 39.96% from the prior estimate of 0.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 2.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canopy Growth. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGC is 0.06%, a decrease of 28.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.55% to 105,530K shares. The put/call ratio of CGC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Luxor Capital Group holds 16,553K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 10,998K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,107K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 65.13% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 8,107K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,943K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Bank Of Canada holds 7,242K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGC by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Canopy Growth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation,the Company offers product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Its global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, the Company reach its adult-use consumers and hasbuilt a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

