(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), a cannabis company, announced on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer David Klein will retire with effect from March 31, 2025.

Klein will continue in his role as CEO until a successor is named.

The Board said that it is in the process to secure a search firm to initiate a CEO selection process.

