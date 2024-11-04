Canopy Growth call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canopy Growth (CGC) with 19,536 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 135.39%. 11/8 weekly 6 calls and 11/8 weekly 5.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on November 8th.
