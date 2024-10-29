Canopy Growth call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canopy Growth (CGC) with 15,104 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 130.31%. 11/1 weekly 6 calls and 11/8 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on November 8th.
