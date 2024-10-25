Canopy Growth call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canopy Growth (CGC) with 15,516 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 137.19%. 10/25 weekly 5.5 calls and 10/25 weekly 5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on November 11th.
