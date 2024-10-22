Canopy Growth call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canopy Growth (CGC) with 33,944 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 27 points to 147.38%. 10/25 weekly 5 calls and 10/25 weekly 5.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on November 11th.

