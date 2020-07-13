Canopy Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CGC

In trading on Monday, shares of Canopy Growth Corp (Symbol: CGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.33, changing hands as high as $18.41 per share. Canopy Growth Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGC's low point in its 52 week range is $9 per share, with $36.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.34.

