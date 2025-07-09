Markets
CGC

Canopy Growth Appoints Tom Stewart As Interim Chief Financial Officer

July 09, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), a cannabis company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Tom Stewart as Interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

The company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

Stewart has succeeded Judy Hong, who served as Canopy's CFO since April 2022.  

Stewart joined Canopy in 2019 as Chief Accounting Officer, following 10 years in increasingly senior finance roles at Constellation Brands, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.