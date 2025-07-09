Canopy Growth Appoints Tom Stewart As Interim Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), a cannabis company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Tom Stewart as Interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

The company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

Stewart has succeeded Judy Hong, who served as Canopy's CFO since April 2022.

Stewart joined Canopy in 2019 as Chief Accounting Officer, following 10 years in increasingly senior finance roles at Constellation Brands, Inc.

