Canopy Growth Appoints New CEO Luc Mongeau

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has released an update.
Canopy Growth has appointed Luc Mongeau, a seasoned executive with extensive CPG experience, as its new CEO effective January 2025. Mongeau, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy, is expected to lead Canopy Growth towards further growth and profitability in the expanding global cannabis market.
