News & Insights

Stocks
CGC

Canopy Growth Appoints New CEO Luc Mongeau

November 26, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Canopy Growth has appointed Luc Mongeau, a seasoned executive with extensive CPG experience, as its new CEO effective January 2025. Mongeau, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy, is expected to lead Canopy Growth towards further growth and profitability in the expanding global cannabis market.

For further insights into TSE:WEED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.