Canopy Growth Appoints Luc Mongeau As Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), a cannabis company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Board member Luc Mongeau as the next Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 6, 2025.

Mongeau will be succeeding David Klein, who opted to retire. He will continue in his role until the effective date of Mongeau's appointment.

The new CEO joined the company as an observer in early 2023 and as a Board member in February this year.

Mongeau has most recently served as the CEO of North America's e-commerce provider for residential and commercial furniture.

