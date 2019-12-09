Canopy Growth Appoints David Klein To Succeed Mark Zekulin As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) announced Monday the appointment of David Klein as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 14, 2020.

Klein succeeds Mark Zekulin, who will step down from his role as CEO as per a transition plan and resign his seat on the Board of Directors of Canopy effective December 20, 2019.

Klein brings to Canopy a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past 14 years at Constellation Brands. He has served on the Canopy Growth Board of Directors for over a year and is presently Canopy Growth's Board Chair.

In his current role as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Constellation Brands, Klein oversees all aspects of the company's finance operations, all mergers and acquisitions, as well as the company's information technology function.

He is widely respected among members of the U.S. investment community, earning recognition as a top CFO by Institutional Investor magazine the past three years.

The appointment of Klein follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by a special Hiring Committee of the Board using global recruitment company Heidrick & Struggles.

Klein will step down from all other positions he currently holds, remaining a member of the Canopy Board of Directors. The company intends to appoint a new Chairperson upon David's effective date as CEO.

As a founding employee of Canopy Growth (then Tweed Marijuana Inc.), the outgoing CEO Zekulin was instrumental in building Canopy into what it is today first in the role of President, then President and Co-CEO, and finally as CEO.

