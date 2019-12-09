US Markets

Canopy Growth appoints Constellation's David Klein as CEO

Shanti S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canopy Growth Corp on Monday named Constellation Brands Inc's Chief Financial Officer David Klein as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 14.

The pot producer had appointed Klein as chairman of the board in October.

Canopy Growth's founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton said in July that he was fired.

Constellation said it had promoted Senior Vice President Garth Hankinson to take over Klein's position.

