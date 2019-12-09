Canopy Growth appoints Constellation's David Klein as CEO

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO on Monday named Constellation Brands Inc's STZ.N Chief Financial Officer David Klein as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 14.

The pot producer had appointed Klein as chairman of the board in October.

Canopy Growth's founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton said in July that he was fired.

Constellation said it had promoted Senior Vice President Garth Hankinson to take over Klein's position.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.