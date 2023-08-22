Canopy Growth Adds Five New Pre-roll Flower Product Offerings

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) announced the addition of five new pre-roll flower product offerings from iconic brands Tweed, 7ACRES, and for the first time, from Canopy Growth's medical cannabis company, Spectrum Therapeutics. The company said Tweed and 7ACRES new pre-roll offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. Spectrum products are available for purchase online at spectrumtherapeutics.com.

"Our newest flower offerings combine the fresh flavours of summer with the convenience of a pre-roll, making them the perfect complement to any occasion," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.