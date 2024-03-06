News & Insights

Canoo To Effect 1-for-23 Reverse Stock-split

March 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Canoo Inc. (GOEV), a high-tech mobility company, on Wednesday announced a 1-for-23 reverse stock split with effect from March 8 with the objective of regaining compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq on or before March 25.

Consequently, every 23 shares of the firm will automatically be combined into one share.

Canoo's shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the existing ticker symbol "GOEV" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 8.

