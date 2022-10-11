Canoo Signs With Zeeba For 5450 Electric Vehicles

Markets
(RTTNews) - Electric vehicles manufacturer Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Tuesday announced an agreement with fleet leasing provider Zeeba to purchase 5,450 electric vehicles. The agreement has an initial binding commitment of 3,000 units through 2024 and Zeeba will add Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles and Lifestyle Vehicles to its long-term fleet leasing portfolio.

Canoo vehicles are American-made Class 1 commercial electric vehicles with a panoramic front window to improve road visibility and utilize true steer by wire technology.

Zeeba said it plans to achieve a minimum 50 percent electrification by first quarter of 2024.

