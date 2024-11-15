Canoo price target lowered to $2 from $4 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Canoo (GOEV) to $2 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm cites push-outs in the company’s vehicle production timeline and delivery expectations as it remains in the process of establishing long-term financing that can meet remaining capex needs for manufacturing readiness for the target cut.

