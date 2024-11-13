Canoo options imply 21.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Canoo (GOEV) is normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 21.6%, or 15c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.8%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GOEV:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 13, 2024
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- U.K. Royal Mail pilots Canoo delivery vans, EV reports
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 11 – November 15, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.